This Man Tried To Claim The Disemboweled Remains Of His Girlfriend Were A Blow-Up Doll Made Of Human Flesh

A Florida man has been arrested after his story about his ex-girlfriend isn’t sticking.

32-year-old Jerome Wright was subsequently charged with mutilating a human body after authorities discovered the remains of 52-year-old Deanna Clendinen in his home.

Wright claims the disemboweled corpse in his closet was a blow-up doll made of human flesh. Originally, police were called to the scene by Wright’s mother, Della, who lives with her son in their Northwest Miami-Dade home. She reported an overpowering smell coming from her son’s room.

According to CBS Miami, Clendinen’s stomach was lacerated and her organs were removed from her body and discarded in the trash outside of the house. After officers arrived on Friday night (October 27), Della led them to her son’s room. That’s when Wright emerged from the room “naked and sweaty,” explaining to authorities he had a stomach ache. Cops found the body shortly afterward.

Wright claimed that he had not seen Clendinen in five months. Last March, he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery against Clendinen. An official cause of death isn’t certain at this time.

Watch CBS Miami's package about what happened below.