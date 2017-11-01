A Flight To Detroit Takes An Awkward Turn When Two Strangers Are Caught Having Sex Mid-Flight

According to ClickOnDetroit.com, a 48-year-old woman was arrested after she was caught performing oral sex on a 28-year old man while they were in their seats during a flight from Los Angeles to Detroit.

Initially strangers before boarding, the woman was headed to Nashville, while the man was headed to Miami.

One passenger on the flight reportedly told ClickOnDetroit.com, “There are children. There are families. There are seniors. These things should be respected.”

The strangers-turned-lovers were issued citations before the FBI took over the investigation. The incident is still under investigation, and the pair could be charged with anything from a misdemeanor to a felony, per ClickOnDetroit.com.