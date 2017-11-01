Little Girl In Video Screaming 'Stranger Danger' Was Actually With Her Father, But People Are Asking Why No One Stepped In

Little Girl In Video Screaming 'Stranger Danger' Was Actually With Her Father, But People Are Asking Why No One Stepped In

The child was allegedly upset that she could not buy the hat she wanted.

Published 5 hours ago

After it was reported that a little girl was heard yelling “stranger danger” while being led out of a Michigan Burlington Coat Factory by an older man, police have confirmed that child was actually with her father. 

According to Click on Detroit, the girl was seen leaving the store around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Witnesses saw the girl struggling with the man and hit him while the two exited the store.

The tight grip the man reportedly had on the girl led many to believe she was the victim of an attempted kidnapping.

One witness told police they heard the man tell the child "he would tell her how he knew her father when she got into the car,” said authorities.

Although Southfield police never received a report of a missing child, they still searched for the girl and man. Police used the description of the car and license plate to locate the two.  

Later on Tuesday, police confirmed the girl was with her father, and she was acting out because she was upset he didn’t buy a hat she wanted. Both the girl and her father are safe. 

Despite the young girl's being safe, many wondered why no one stepped in to make sure she was OK when she first screamed "stranger danger."

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: Southfield Police Department)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

SOUL TRAIN AWARDS

SUN, NOV 26 8P/7C

HOST ERYKAH BADU

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC