Mother Says 10-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Himself After She Choked And Beat Him With An Extension Cord

A Memphis woman faces charges in connection to the death of her 10-year-old son, who was reportedly beaten until he fatally stabbed himself in the chest.

Memphis police were called to the home of Robin McKinzie on Saturday, where they found 10-year-old Jaheim McKinzie unresponsive and bleeding from the chest. Jaheim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later, reported WREG.

Robin admitted to first responders that she was whipping her son with an extension cord and choking him as punishment before he allegedly ran into the kitchen and stabbed himself.

According to a friend of Robin, the mother has been distant over the last year and was a good mother.

“All I can say is that she was a good mother, and her son was her life,” the unidentified woman told WREG. “Her son was her life.”

Robin is being held on an aggravated child abuse charge and a $100,000 bond.

Police are conducting an investigation and will continue to gather evidence in order to determine what led to Jaheim’s death.