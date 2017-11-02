Couple Arrested For Beating Two Children And Forcing Them To Eat Cat Feces And Wear Electric Dog Collars

A couple in Converse, Texas, has been arrested and charged for abusing two girls, ages five and ten, and forcing them to eat cat feces, according to Bexar County arrest warrants.

James Chalkley, 32, and Cheyanne Chalkley, 22, have been married for a little over. Neither of the girls are biologically related to Cheyanne, yet she has been raising the children with James. According to divorce records from James’ prior marriage, he has sole custody of the children, reported the San Antonio Current.

Both James and Cheyanne have each been charged with two counts of injury to a child.

The Oct. 30 arrest warrant states the girls and their 3-year-old younger brother (who's not listed as a victim) were removed from the Chalkley residence by Child Protective Services and placed in a foster home. CPS was alerted to their treatment when a school employee noticed cuts and bruises on the youngest girl.

Bexar County investigators interviewed the girls who said they were regularly hit by a belt, hands and a thorny tree branch. In addition to hitting the girls, the father allegedly used a shock collar for a dog on one of the girl’s arms, legs and back. She said the electric shocks had turned her skin green.

The older girl told her foster mother that James once asked Cheyanne if he was "too hard" on the kids and Cheyanne said "if they were her children, she would hit them more." She also said her father once held her head in the toilet and flushed.

Both girls told their foster mother James once found cat poop in a closet and smeared the cat's "wet diarrhea" on their faces. He made his youngest daughter eat the feces. He also brushed her teeth with the cat poop "so hard he caused her to bleed," read the warrant.