Daughter Tries To Prove Her Mom's Boyfriend Is Cheating By Searching His Computer And Finds Thousands Of Naked Photos And Videos Of Herself

In an attempt to help her mother, a girl from Florida tried to prove her mother’s boyfriend was having an affair. However, instead of finding proof he had a woman on the side, she found thousands of naked pictures of herself on the computer.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Matthew Bordeaux, 48, placed hidden cameras in the unidentified girl’s bedroom and bathroom. He concealed the cameras in electrical wall sockets and AC adapters. Although court records did not explicitly state the nature of their relationship, Bordeaux, the woman and her daughter lived together for the last seven years “as a family.”

After finding the pictures of herself on the family computer, the girl found the cameras in her room and bathroom, stated court records.

The daughter believed Bordeaux was having an affair, so she went through the computer. During this time, she found the pictures inside a computer folder in his “profile,” which was not password protected.

The victim told investigators that when she, Bordeaux and her mother moved to Sunrise, Florida, Bordeaux gave her the wall socket to use because it was “too expensive” to leave behind.

On the computer, there were more than 2,500 photo and video files going back to December 2016, from Coral Springs and Sunrise, showing images of the victim in her bathroom and bedroom, the arrest report said.

Bordeaux was arrested Sunday and charged with video voyeurism.

During a court hearing Monday he was ordered held in Broward’s jail on bonds totaling $10,000.