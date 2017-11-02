White Man Arrested For Opening Fire On Customers At A 'Random' Walmart And Murdering Three People

Police in Colorado arrested a man on Wednesday night after a deadly shooting at a Walmart which resulted in the deaths of three people.

After the shooting, authorities searched for several hours and eventually found the suspect and his car, reported ABC News.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, is accused of opening fire in the front of the Thornton location, according to the Thornton Police Department. Two men and one woman were killed as a result of the incident, which police are calling a "random" shooting. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect — wearing a black jacket, maroon shirt and jeans — casually walk through the front doors of the store. While inside, he pulled out a handgun and began randomly targeting victims near the registers. After the shooting, Ostrem exited the store, got into a red Mitsubishi Mirage and fled the scene.

Officials said they can't rule out terrorism, but that there are no indications it is terror-related.

Police said they have no motive in the shooting.

"We are relieved that an arrest has been made in this case," Walmart said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



"This has been a tragic situation," Walmart said. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families who lost loved ones and on supporting our associates. We will continue assisting law enforcement however we can."