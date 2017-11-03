A Family And Community Mourn The Loss Of 14-Year-Old Xavier Cole Young Shot And Killed In 'Drug Deal' Gone Bad

A 14-year-old in Laurel, Maryland, was shot and killed over the weekend during what police believe was a botched drug deal.

Howard County police arrested two other teens involved in the incident and expect them to be charged with murder as adults, reported the Baltimore Sun.

Xavier Cole Young, 14, was shot Saturday evening and Howard County police arrived at the scene after 11 p.m. When they approached the scene, they found Young suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died Monday, according to police.

Police said they have arrested Luis Gerardo Ordonez, 19, and an unidentified 16-year-old. Police expect charges of murder, assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations to be given to both suspected.

Police said they believe Young, Ordonez, the other teen and a few other teens were organizing a drug deal. However, when they met, an altercation resulted in shots being fired from a car window. The suspects fled in a black sedan, police said.

Ordonez and the 16-year-old were located by police on Harvest View Court in Ellicott City on Monday morning in a black Nissan Altima, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Police said officers found a handgun inside the car.

Both are being held at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond. No additional information on the case was immediately available in online records.