27 Reported Dead in Texas Church Shooting

Over 20 people have been reportedly been killed following a mass shooting at a church in a small town outside of San Antonio, Texas.

CNN is reporting that the gunman was killed after a chase with police into an adjacent county. It’s still unclear whether police delivered the fatal shot or the man committed suicide.

According to KSAT News , an unidentified gunman walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs at around 11:30 am this morning (November 5) and began shooting.

FBI just arrived on the scene. The scene is getting pushed back. pic.twitter.com/vyIyNPZHou

This is the scene of the shooting st the church pic.twitter.com/0sf1woffOl

It’s reported that around 50 people attended the Sunday service when the attack was underway. A local journalist reported that neighbors told him that it sounded like the gunman reloaded multiple times.

Police are reporting that at least 27 people have died in the shooting.

"The details are kind of sketchy but what I know right now, what they're telling me, like 27 deceased and over 20, 25 injured," police spokesperson Albert Gamez Jr told CBS News. "They're talking about the shooter is dead also."

A witness told NBC News that semi-automatic gunfire was heard from outside the church. "We heard semi-automatic gunfire… we're only about 50 yards away from this church," Carrie Matula said. "This is a very small community, so everyone was very curious as to what was going on."

We’ll keep you updated as more information on this developing story becomes available.