Kayleigh Ferguson-Walker Lost Her Unborn Baby, Both Arms, And Legs Due To This Rare Pregnancy Infection

Kayleigh Ferguson-Walker, 31, was prepared to bring a second child into the world in the summer of 2017. However, when complications arose, what followed could only be described as a totally devastating loss of her child and all of her limbs.

One Saturday in March, Kayleigh, who was six months pregnant, was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Ramon, after suffering severe flu like symptoms. When doctors at Broward Health Coral Springs in Florida began examining Kayleigh, they discovered her baby’s heartbeat could not be detected, reported the Sun-Sentinel.

After inducing labor, the baby was stillborn.

However, Kayleigh’s troubles did not end there.

Kayleigh had developed sepsis, an illness from an infection which not only took her child’s life, but was threatening her own.

Kayleigh was rushed to ICU, where she was given antibiotics, sedated and put into a coma. While in the coma for two weeks, gangrene set in and Kayleigh’s arms and legs withered and died. All four limbs required immediate amputation.

Kayleigh likely contracted sepsis through a complication in her pregnancy caused by a rare condition known as incompetent cervix, in which pressure from the growing baby may cause the cervical tissue to open prematurely, Kayleigh’s obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Linda Green, told the Sun-Sentinel.

However, based on the prognosis Kayleigh received, she is extremely lucky to even be alive. The loss of her child and limbs surely depressed Kayleigh, yet the 31-year-old’s resilience kept her in good spirits.

Recently, Kayleigh and her husband went to church, where the whole congregation viewed Kayleigh in a wheelchair, with bandages around the stumps of her limbs.

Kayleigh spoke to the church when the pastor handed her a microphone.

“Today I’m just amazed to be here, to be able to talk, to see, to praise God,” she said.

“I was in a coma for two weeks. But when I woke up, I woke up. And God, he had a different plan for me. And I looked around, and I said to myself, I can be depressed about this, or I can just go through...

“In the hospital bed, I was talking to God. Sometimes I even questioned him in my early stages. I asked God, why? Why me? But I knew then there was a great future ahead of me.

“I stay positive for my daughter [Aaliyah]. She wants to lift me up, to feed me. She knows my situation."

Although Kayleigh and her husband have insurance, the total cost of her hospitalization and future prosthetic limbs could climb into the millions. The couple’s family has set up a GoFundMe account.

“Everything happens for a reason. Unfortunately, it happened to us,” Ramon told the Sun-Sentinel. “I have a feeling there is a bigger purpose out there for Kayleigh and myself. I am not sure how far it’s going to go, or where, but this thing we’re going to be part of, it’s big.”