Texas Shooter Identified As Devin Patrick Kelley And It's Revealed He Targeted The Same Church His Ex-Wife Attended

The shooter who fatally shot 26 people and wounded at least 20 others at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday has been identified by authorities as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, Sunday’s attack is the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

When Texas police responded to the scene of the shooting, a brief car chase began with the suspect until Kelley was found dead.

Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CBS News on Monday.

Official records indicate Kelley is a former U.S. Air Force member who served from 2010 to 2014. However, he was court-martialed in 2012 for two counts of assault on his then-wife and assault on their child, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said in a statement.

Sheriff Joe Tackett confirmed that Kelley's ex-wife, Danielle Shields, and his former in-laws attended the First Baptist Church from time to time. Shields was a “teacher for toddlers” at First Baptist from June of 2009 to March of 2013, according to Heavy.

Tackett said no members of the family were at the church during the deadly shooting.

Additionally, people who were Facebook friends with Kelley revealed he made posts about atheism and an AR-15 leading up to the shooting.

Nina Rose Nava went to school with Kelley and wrote on Facebook: “In (sic) in complete shock! I legit just deleted him off my fb cause I couldn't stand his post.”

“He was always talking about how people who believe in God we're stupid and trying to preach his atheism,” reported the Daily Mail.

Kelley also recently posted a photo of an AR-15 style weapon on his Facebook page with the caption: “She's a bad b***h.”

He reportedly purchased the Ruger AR-556 rifle in April last year from an Academy Sports & Outdoors store in San Antonio, according to CNN.