Woman Says NYPD Officer Sent Her Lewd Text Messages About A 'Threesome Orgy' After Arresting Her

A New York woman is accusing an NYPD officer of sending lewd text messages propositioning her with a threesome after he arrested her, according to a lawsuit.

Kammie Sifonte, 22, claims officer Rony Santiago, 24, sent a photo of himself in uniform along with the message, “love a woman who could sit on my face,” reported the New York Post.

In a separate text to the plaintiff, Santiago allegedly wrote, “I think u look better with the cuffs on.”

When Sifonte saw the texts, she was unsure of how to process.

“I was shocked and confused,” Sifonte told The Post.

According to Sifonte, the texts began on Nov. 21, 2016, just minutes after she was arrested by Santiago for allegedly shoplifting at Target.

Once she was released, Sifonte began receiving vulgar texts, saying she should be in a “threesome orgy” with Santiago and that she was “thick in all the right places,” according to the suit filed in a Bronx Supreme Court.

The suit also alleged that Santiago told Sifonte he regularly flirts with attractive women he arrests.

Sifonte told the New York Post, the texts were not as crude from the beginning, which made her feel obligated to play along.

“You owe me donuts,” Santiago allegedly wrote. “[w]henever you are free let me know…I get off at 4.”

Sifonte feared what could happen to her criminal case if she did not respond, so she would reply and she even sent a picture of herself. However, Sifonte claimed she never gave out her number and the officer must have taken it from official paperwork.

Sifonte is suing Santiago, the NYPD and the city “in excess of $25,000” for the “extreme and outrageous conduct” that violated her civil rights and caused her emotional distress, according to her suit.