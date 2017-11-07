Studies Reveal A Terrifying Connection Between Mass Shootings And Domestic Violence

After the devastating and troubling shooting at a Baptist church in Texas on Sunday, investigators, who looked into the background of the shooter, revealed he had a disturbing past of domestic violence.

In the case of Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Patrick Kelley, records indicate the 26-year-old was guilty of several domestic disputes which resulted in violent abusive behavior directed at his then-wife and in-laws, reported the Washington Post.

According to investigators, Kelley sent “threatening texts” to his mother-in-law in the time leading up to the shooting at First Baptist Church, which killed 26 and wounded 20 more.

Kelley was also court-martialed from the Air Force and spent time in military prison after he was charged with assaulting his wife and stepson. Kelley’s background of domestic abuse is a reoccurring pattern for several perpetrators of mass shootings.

Everytown for Gun Safety reported around 54 percent of mass shootings involve a partner or another family member being killed. When it comes to violence against women in general, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that homicide is the fifth leading cause of death for women from 18 to 44.

In those cases of death, more than half of these killings were carried out by men they knew, be it a husband, boyfriend, ex-partner, etc. Women in the United States are 16 times more likely to be killed by a gun than in other developed nations.