A Family Mourns The Loss Of Young Mother De'Ommie De La Cruz, Who Was Killed In A 'Senseless' Party Bus Shootout

A shooting last Saturday between two party buses near the Santa Monica Pier in California resulted in the killing of a young mother, and police have still made no arrests.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old mother of one De'Ommie De La Cruz, 28, of Compton. De La Cruz was enjoying a night out with friends when a dispute with another party resulted in gunfire, reported the Los Angeles Times.

De La Cruz and her friends were making their way back to their party bus when members of another party bus started a dispute with a man in the group. The argument escalated and two or three men started firing shots into De La Cruz’s bus. The men fled before Santa Monica police reached the scene.

Three other passengers on the bus were injured.

The victim’s mother, Tomiekia de la Cruz, was devastated by the “senseless” shooting.

"I want them to know - the people who took her life - what they did, what they took from her 2-year-old daughter for something senseless," Tomiekia told ABC 7.

The two groups were not traveling together, but some passengers may have known each other, according to Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

"I did hear that maybe one of the parties may have recognized them from a previous encounter," Rodriguez told the LA Times. "Like they've known each other from some prior run-in possibly."

De La Cruz's started a gofundme page seeking "assistance both emotional and financial" that her daughter left behind a 2-year-old.

"De'Ommie was standing there ushering people back on the bus - hurry up, c'mon, c'mon - so she died a hero," Tomiekia told ABC 7.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Det. Leone at (310) 458-8949, Det. Cooper at (310) 458-8478, or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8495.