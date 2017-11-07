Woman Caught Red Handed On Video Stealing From Her Uber Driver's Tip Jar

A woman who was accused of stealing an Uber driver’s tip money during an Aug. 12 ride has been identified as an 18-year-old from Brooklyn.

Gabrielle Canales, who calls herself Gabita on Instagram, was identified on Tuesday when the video, recorded by driver Mohammed H. Bhuiyan, was posted online, the Daily Mail reported. In the clip, Canales and two friends are finishing their ride and, just before she exits the vehicle, she pockets a $5 bill.

In an email to driver Bhuiyan, Uber said, “The rider responded to us and advised us that she didn’t steal your cash from the tip jar. If you believe the rider has your cash as captured from your dash cam and is refusing to return it, you may want to initiate a formal investigation via the police.” While responding to people on social media who called Gabita a thief and called for her jailing, the Brooklyn teen said she returned the money to the driver. Uber has since reached out to the driver and banned Gabita from using the company’s app.

Additionally, Gabita allegedly reposted memes of herself taking the money. In one of the images, which has since been deleted, she has her hand in a cookie jar. A representative from Uber spoke to Fox News and said the passenger's actions will not be tolerated. “What’s been shown has no place on our app and the rider’s access to the app has been removed,” an Uber spokesman told Fox News.

Written by Rachel Herron