Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse For Allegedly Sending Naked Pictures And Offering To Pay 17-Year-Old Student For Sex Acts

A former nutritionist teacher in Charles County, Maryland, has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

Charles County Sheriff’s officers confirmed LaToya Nicole Parker, 40, was arrested for and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, displaying sexual material to a minor, and solicitation of a minor, reported Fox 5 DC.

According to court records, Parker sent a 17-year-old student at St. Charles High School “love notes,” naked images of herself and requests to perform sexual acts. The victim was also offered money in return for sex acts, reported The Baynet.

The sheriff’s office says the abuse happened between fall of 2016 and March 2017. The incidents were reported in May of 2017.

The victim allegedly told classmates about Parker’s solicitations, which resulted in several adults contacting authorities.

St. Charles High School Principal Richard Conley said Parker taught family and consumer science at the school beginning in August of 2015. He said Parker was placed on administrative leave and was temporarily assigned to the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building beginning on May 10, 2017.

“Once notified of the incident, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) immediately removed Ms. Parker from her teaching duties and directed that she have no contact with students," Charles County Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill said in a written statement.