Was Omarosa Banned From Posting Wedding Photos After Her Bridal Party ‘Loudly Wandered Around’ The White House?

Photo opps are usually the highlight of any wedding. Unfortunately for reality TV star-turned-director of communications for the Office of the Public Liaison, Omarosa Manigault , one photo opp during her April 2017 wedding caused huge problems for her on the professional front.

According to Politico.com, Manigault took her 39-person bridal party to the White House for photoshoot and tour of the grounds. Members of her bridal party “loudly wandered around” throughout the Rose Garden and West Wing.

Four current and former White House officials confirmed the surprising photo opp that reportedly caught “fellow senior aides and some security officials by surprise.” While details on whether or not Manigault’s bridal tour of the White House was authorized, the former reality star was banned from posting the pictures online, “citing security and ethical concerns.”

Omarosa Manigault married Florida pastor John Allen Newman at the Trump International Hotel in April. The couple got engaged in July 2016.