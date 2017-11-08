Woman Breaks Down In Court While On Trial For Shooting Her 'Sugar Daddy' When He Ended Their Relationship

A Pennsylvania woman who was accused of killing her “sugar daddy” boyfriend, a 64-year-old pharmaceutical executive, then staging a robbery as a cover-up broke down into tears on Monday when prosecutors revealed new details about the case.

While listening to arguments in a Bucks County courthouse, Jennifer Lynn Morrissey began to cry. The 33-year-old’s attorney attempted to say she shot her boyfriend, Michael Dennis McNew, in a “kill or be killed moment,” reported NBC News.

"She came to her home to retrieve some belongings and struggled over a firearm and Mr. McNew unfortunately was shot and killed," Morrissey's lawyer, Phillip Steinberg, said.

However, as soon as prosecutors brought up the financial details of the couple’s relationship, Morrissey’s story seemed faulty.

McNew bought Morrissey presents, paid her bills, paid off previous court fees and was referred to as "sugar daddy” by Morrissey. However, when McNew discovered she had a new boyfriend and tried to end the relationship, Morrissey shot him in the face, prosecutors said.

Morrissey reportedly staged a burglary and buried McNew’s cellphone and laptop in her current boyfriend's backyard, according to investigators. She also messaged McNew on Facebook after he died in an effort to make it seem like she was ignorant of his killing, police said.

Her new boyfriend allegedly urinated on Morrissey’s hand to “eliminate any gunshot residue," according to court testimony.

Morrissey, 33, was charged with criminal homicide, tampering or fabricating evidence, possessing an instrument of crime and burglary, according to court documents.

"I don't believe she's a victim," prosecutor Deputy District Attorney Chris Rees told NBC.

Investigators also found over 90 text messages between McNew and Morrissey in the days leading up to his death.

According to phone records, Morrissey and McNew argued over text message on the evening of Aug. 6 after McNew threatened to tell the FBI about Morrissey’s boyfriend.

McNew told the 33-year-old he was boxing up her things and putting them in storage. He also texted that she was no longer welcome in his home and that he would “defend” himself if she came over, court records showed.

Morrissey responded with violent threats.

Morrissey texted McNew: “Get the gun ready cause I’m coming. I already told you that I’ll be there tonight … guess your [sic] just gonna have to shoot me. I’m gonna stab ya.”