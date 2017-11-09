Woman Pleads Guilty To Incest For Marrying Her Biological Mother After Child Welfare Worker Discovered Relationship

An Oklahoma woman was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to incest for marrying her biological mother last year.

Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 26, received a 10-year deferred sentence for illegally marrying 44-year-old Patricia Ann Spann, who went by Patricia Ann Clayton on their 2016 marriage license application, reported Tulsa World.

District Judge Ken Graham gave Misty Spann a deferred sentence of 10 years, at least two of which must be under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, court minutes show.

Authorities say a state Department of Human Services child welfare investigator discovered information which led them to believe Misty and Patricia Spann were actually involved in an incestuous relationship.

Patricia Spann told the investigator that she lost custody of Misty Spann and her other two children, who were put in the care of their grandparents when they were children. She said she was reconnected with them in 2014 and she and Misty “hit it off.”

Court documents revealed that Patricia Spann “had looked into” marrying her daughter and believed she could because her name was no longer on Misty Spann’s birth certificate.

Patricia Spann, who is also charged with incest, was also once married to her biological son in 2008, but that marriage was annulled two years later.

Cody Spann, one of Patricia’s other children, says his siblings should not be punished and they were tricked into marrying their mother.

“She tried to tell me that my grandmother tricked her into signing the adoption papers, you can't trick someone into signing the papers, she couldn't take care of us,” Cody told KSWO.

"We got told we actually had a real mom, so we wanted to know what she was about, the first thing she showed us she was about was trying to get in my brother's pants," Cody added.

Patricia Spann is set to appear in court in January.