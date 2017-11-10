Suspected Serial Killer Who Wrote A Message In One Of His Victim's Blood Confesses To Fatally Shooting Three Homeless Men

A man accused of killing three homeless men in South Florida and writing a message on the floor in one of the victim's blood has confessed to the fatal shootings.

Nathaniel Maurice Petgrave, 22, confessed to using a gun and construction tools to kill men who lived on the streets of Lauderhill and Fort Lauderdale, interim Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said during a press conference, as reported by the Sun-Sentinel.

In the early morning of Oct. 20, Petgrave shot two homeless men while they were sleeping at an abandoned gas station.

Larry Scott, 65, died at the scene while the second, unidentified man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley.

“The surviving victim did see the subject but is still not able to identify him at this time,” Stanley told Sun-Sentinel. “We had really no information to go on, no leads, based on the time of morning.”

The next day, Petgrave shot John Jackson, 50, in the head about two blocks away from a police headquarters.

Then on the morning of Oct. 27 around 10:30 a.m., the body of Derick Westley Tucker, 46, was found in a Public Storage unit, where he was sleeping at the time.

Next to Tucker’s body, police found a 9-pound pipe vice, machete and handsaw, all of which were covered in blood. On the floor was a message written in blood which read: “4 STOP WAIT TIME,” according to an arrest report

Police believe Petgrave wrote the message because he thought he’d killed his fourth victim and was unaware one of his earliest victims survived.

Petgrave has confessed to the Fort Lauderdale and Lauderhill killings and later confessed to killing Tucker, according to a police report.

Petgrave faces three counts of premeditated murder, committing or attempting to commit a felony that could cause death, armed burglary of a business and unarmed burglary of a vehicle. He is being held without bond in a Broward County jail.