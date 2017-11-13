Man Arrested After Attempting To Rob A Bank While Wearing 'Obvious' Blackface As A Disguise

Woman Pleads Guilty To Incest For Marrying Her Biological Mother After Child Welfare Worker Discovered Relationship
A California man was arrested after being caught on surveillance camera attempting to rob a bank while in blackface.
On Wednesday, Jerrad Schmittle, 40, was arrested for the August heist after investigators with the Riverside County sheriff’s office gathered evidence to serve a warrant, reported East Bay Times.
Schmittle is accused of going to a Wells Fargo in Corona, Calif., while wearing “obvious dark make-up to disguise his appearance.” While at the bank, he gave the teller a note that demanded money and said he had a gun.
After waiting a brief moment, Schmittle ran away without getting any money, sheriff’s officials told East Bay Times. A silent alarm was activated during Schmittle’s attempted robbery.
It remains unknown if Schmittle's blackface was used so police would search for a Black man instead or if was just the world's worst attempt at a disguise.
Schmittle was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in French Valley.
(Photo: FBI)
