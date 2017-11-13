3-Year-Old Child Fatally Shoots 1-Year-Old Sister After Playing With The Loaded Gun Of His Mother's Male Friend

A Memphis man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 1-year-old Robin Keefer by her 3-year-old sibling.

25-year-old Shawn Moore was charged with criminally negligent homicide, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence, reported Commercial Appeal.

Moore is accused of leaving his gun on a bed within reach of a 3-year-old, who police say shot Robin around 7:30 a.m. Friday (Nov. 10). According to an affidavit, Moore said he forgot he put his gun down. When asked by the child's mother why he had a gun, he reportedly said he needed it for protection.

The unidentified mother said that Moore was sitting on her bed when she heard a gunshot. However, she told police she did not see who fired the gun.

According to an affidavit, officers found Robin lying in a rear bedroom and said she appeared to have been shot in the head.

"It was determined that Robin Keefer was actually shot by her 3-year-old sibling with Moore’s firearm," police told Commercial Appeal.

Later on, Moore turned himself in at the Mount Moriah precinct and told officers he was in possession of the pistol that killed Robin.

According to court records, Moore was charged with domestic assault against a minor relative in 2014 and then again against a girlfriend in 2015. Both cases were dismissed for lack of prosecution.

Moore also has a previous criminal history of aggravated burglary.

He is being held on $50,000 bond.