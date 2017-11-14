Woman Charged With Murder After Reportedly Admitting To Intentionally Drowning Her 10-Day-Old Infant Son

Markiya Mitchell's other child has been placed in the care of a family member.

Published 3 hours ago

A young mother in Rochester, New York, has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly drowning her 10-day-old baby in a bathtub. 

On Monday afternoon, police went to the home of Markiya Mitchell, 25, after receiving a call about an unresponsive infant. Upon arriving, police found 10-day-old Jeremiah Mitchell, according to a court document. 

Jeremiah was transported Rochester General Hospital, where he died, reported WHEC. 

Police said Mitchell admitted to intentionally drowning Jeremiah during initial questioning.

According to an official felony complaint, Jeremiah was put in a bathtub filled with about 8 to 10 inches of water.

"The defendant with intent to cause the infant's death left her infant son submerged in the bath water for a period of 1 to 2 hours," read the felony complaint. 

Mitchell has been charged with second degree murder. When she was arraigned on Tuesday morning, she pleaded not guilty. 

According to police, Mitchell also has a 7-year-old child who has been place in the care of a family member. 

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: Rochester Police)

