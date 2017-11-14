Young Mom Tragically Died After A Truck Hit Her While She And Her Twin Sister Stopped To Help Another Driver

After a family visit to see their mother, two twin sisters and their children were involved in a fatal road incident while trying assist a driver in need of help.

25-year-olds Marcasia and Markwonda Crenshaw of Boynton Beach, Florida, were returning home after visiting their mother in Jacksonville on Sunday. While driving down I-95, the sisters noticed a vehicle “stopped in the inside lane, air bags out, emergency lights on and smoking,” Markwonda told the Sun-Sentinel.

“We pulled over to make sure everyone was OK. Who wouldn’t?”

However, their altruistic turned into a deadly accident which robbed Marcasia of her life.

The sisters noticed a Dodge Sprinter which was disabled with 23-year-old Yuri Kosolapenko behind the wheel. According to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report, Kosolapenko was involved in a crash earlier in the day.

After spotting the car, the twins parked in front of it and got out of the car, leaving Marcasia’s 5-year-old son and Markwonda’s 2-year-old daughter sleeping in the vehicle. As the two approached the Dodge, an oncoming vehicle veered onto the scene.

23-year-old Dalton Vancor, who drove a Chevrolet pickup truck, “attempted to aggressively brake and swerve left to avoid” the Dodge, the crash report said.

“I got out of the way quickly,” Markwonda told the Sun-Sentinel. “[Marcasia] ran left, I ran the other way.

“When I turned around, she was in the grass. I was touching her, trying to wake her up. But she wouldn’t move,” she added.

According to troopers, Marcasia tried to run toward the median but was hit by the right side of Vancor’s truck.

Kosolapenko and Vancor were not injured in the crash, which is still being investigated.

“This was a selfless act,” FHP Sgt. Kim Montes told the Sun-Sentinel. “They chose to stop to help somebody. They probably didn’t realize how much they put their lives at risk.

Markwonda, who said she and her sister were rarely apart, is still in shock.

“I can’t eat, can’t sleep, crying, I’m just in disbelief,” Markwonda told the Sun-Sentinel. “Honestly, I am trying to be strong, because I have the kids.”