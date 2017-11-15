Family And Elementary School Mourns The Sudden Loss Of A Fourth Grader Who Suddenly Died During Gym Class

Family and friends of a fourth-grader in Oklahoma were shocked when a sudden health issue resulted in her unfortunate death.

On Monday, Milly Villalpando, who attended Will Rogers Elementary School in Vinita, was playing basketball in gym class with friends. When she sat down with several other students, they noticed something was wrong with her and alerted teachers, reported KJRH.

While teachers called 911, the school's principal, Michael Wilson, performed CPR.

After paramedics arrived at the school, Villalpando was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"It was absolute shock. Not anything that you want to happen. Much less a student that you have,” said Nima Mcelhany, Villalpando's teacher, according to KJRH.

Although officials think Milly had some type of heart issue, the official cause of her death has not been declared pending toxicology reports that can take up to several weeks, Amy Elliott, a spokeswoman for the state Medical Examiner’s Office, told Tulsa World.

"Everybody did exactly what they should have done. There was just no reason for it to happen. That’s why it’s so tough to take” Kelly Grimmett, Vinita Public Schools superintendent, told KJRH.

A portion of funds collected during a PTO book drive at the Craig County Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday will go toward Villalpando's family.