Army Medic Admits To Raping And Fatally Strangling One Of His 9-Month-Old Twin Daughters

An army medic was arrested in Tennessee on Tuesday after police discovered one of his 9-month-old daughters had been raped and strangled.

Christopher Paul Conway, 22, was charged on Wednesday with aggravated child rape and homicide. The victim had a twin sister, who has been placed in state custody, reported the Leaf Chronicle.

Clarksville police responded to a report of an unresponsive child early Tuesday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they found the girl and performed CPR on her. She was then taken to Tennova Health Care, where she was pronounced dead. According to an arrest warrant, she had injuries consistent with being raped. Detectives also determined a cord was wrapped around her neck, causing her death by strangulation.

According to arrest warrants, Conway confessed to police during an interview to both the rape and homicide.

Department of Children's Services spokesman Rob Johnson said the infant's twin sister was removed from the home and placed in foster care, pending further investigation. He said it does not appear that the department had previous dealings with the family.

Conway was booked into Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 bond for the rape charge. Judge Ray Grimes said in court that this could be a death penalty case.

The girls’ mother has not yet commented on the case.