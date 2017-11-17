Father Of 11 Mercilessly Stabbed To Death While Heroically Protecting His 8-Year-Old Son During Sneaker Robbery

A 30-year-old father was killed in front of his girlfriend and children while he protected his 8-year-old son from a group of teenagers attempting a sneaker robbery.

Jose "Migue" Malave, who had 11 children, was just about to leave for his construction job when a group of teenagers showed up to his New Jersey home, reported the Jersey Journal.

According to family members, the group had already tried to rob Malave’s son of his sneakers earlier in the day. Thinking the 8-year-old probably had other nice items, the group went to the boy’s place of residence.

During an altercation, Malave was stabbed and died in front of his girlfriend and four of his children.

His sister, Yesenia Malave, told reporters her brother had a bright personality and always tried to uplift others.

"He was always outgoing, always happy, always trying to help people," Yesenia told Jersey Journal. "You could be down and he was the one who could bring your life up.”

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said a 17-year-old boy has been charged with felony murder, armed burglary, weapons offenses and conspiracy. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Nasiar Day in connection with the killing.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to support Jose Malave's children and pay for funeral services.