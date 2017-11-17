Former High School Teacher Convicted For Repeatedly Raping A 16-Year-Old Student On His Desk Ordered To Pay Her $49.3 Million

A former Florida high school geometry teacher who was convicted of having sex with and sending lewd text messages to a 16-year-old student has been ruled to pay the victim $49.3 million in damages.

Bresnniel Jansen Mones, 35, taught in the Miami-Dade County School District at the time of the sexual misconduct. While on trial, Mones pleaded guilty to three counts of having sex with a minor and two counts of sending her lewd texts, reported the Miami Herald.

According to court documents, Mones will pay the now 20-year-old woman $13,906 for the past medical expenses; $255,000 for her future medical expenses; $4 million for past mental anguish, pain and suffering; $15 million for future mental anguish, pain and suffering; $30 million in punitive damages.

The victim, who the Miami Herald referred to as C.R.R. reached a separate, undisclosed, settlement with the Miami-Dade County School Board.

The lawsuit, filed in 2014, accused the School Board of neglect in failing to protect her from a teacher who the lawsuit alleged had a known history of improper behavior.

According to the suit, Mones sent text messages to the victim in 2013 that eventually escalated to being sexual in content, including photos of his genitals. Then, according to the suit, Mones forced oral sex on C.R.R. and had intercourse with her on his desk during school hours.

After Mones’ guilty pleas, he served six months in prison and was released in June and now lives as a registered sex offender. The victim has spoken to news outlets and encourages other victims to speak out.

"I was raped by my geometry professor. I was 16 years old at the time, and he had complete control over me," the victim told NBC News. "I try not thinking about it and I don’t speak of it unless I have to face a certain situation. But other than that I try and go about my normal day."

"It's crazy to see how often this goes on in the world and even though so many people keep coming out, it's still going on," she added. "Speak out now. It's never too late. Don’t be afraid. There’s people rooting for you."