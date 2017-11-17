Mother Critically Injured And Two Children Killed After LA Sheriff's Deputy's Vehicle Accidentally Runs Them Over Responding To A Shooting

During a multiple car collision involving a cruiser of a Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy, two children were killed and at least seven others were injured Thursday night.

Around 7:20 p.m., the deputies were responding to a call of gunshots fired when a three-car collision took place, said LAPD Captain Alfonso Lopez at a late-night press conference, as reported by KTLA.

As a result of the crash, a sheriff’s vehicle ran onto the sidewalk, where it then struck a mother and her two boys, reported the Los Angeles Times.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while the other died after being transported to a hospital. The mother remains in critical condition, according to Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison, an LAPD spokesman.

The second car involved in the collision then hit a third car, "causing injury to two additional adult pedestrians in the crosswalk," Madison said.

In total, seven people were transported to local hospitals, two deputies, three pedestrians, and a passenger from one of the other two cars, Madison told the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities have not determined who was at fault.

"It's still very active and being investigated at this time," Madison said.

A security video posted by the Los Angeles Times shows the moments immediately following the deadly accident.