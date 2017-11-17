Woman Dubbed The' Hamburglar' Surrenders After Getting Caught On Camera Breaking Into A McDonald's Drive-thru Window

The woman who was called a real life "Hamburglar" after a viral video showed her breaking into a McDonald’s drive-thru window surrendered herself to police on Thursday.

Jessica Marie Cross, 27, was wanted by Howard County police in Maryland after the surveillance footage of the break-in was posted online. Shortly after the video went viral, police were sent numerous tips, helping them to identity the suspect as Cross.

Cross is being charged with burglary and theft and is in the booking process at the Howard County Detention Center, reported WBAL.

The robbery, which took place on Nov. 5, occurred at a McDonald’s in Columbia, Maryland. When an employee showed up for work that day, she realized the registers had been tampered with and the doors to the restaurant’s office were open.

After investigators arrived on the scene, they determined $1,400 in cash was missing from the eatery.