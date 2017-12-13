8-Year-Old Girl Who Killed Herself A Week Before Her Birthday Saw The Story Of Ashawnty Davis' Suicide Just Days Prior

After the suspicious suicide of an 8-year-old girl in New Jersey, investigators are trying to figure out why the child took her own life. Although they have not yet determined a motive, they do believe she saw a story on Facebook about Ashawnty Davis’ death just a few days prior.

Over the weekend, Imani McCray, 8, was sent to her room for a time out when she hanged herself. When her family found her, they tried to revive Imani, who had a faint pulse. Paramedics were called to the scene and the child was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where she was pronounced dead, reported NBC New York.

Essex County prosecutors said Imani read about the death of 10-year-old Ashawnty Davis, who killed herself in Colorado after being bullied at school.

Authorities are still unsure if she was trying to copy Davis’ death or what motivated the 8-year-old to hang herself. McCray’s death comes less than a week after Davis.

As of now, authorities do not believe McCray’s death comes as the result of bullying, yet they are still investigating.

The family is now making funeral arrangements for McCray, who was set to celebrate her ninth birthday next week.