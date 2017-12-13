Everyone Should Go As Hard For Black Women As Jesse Williams Did With This 'F**k It, I’ll Do It' IG Post Praising Them For Securing The Win

Questioning Jesse Williams about Black women getting the job done isn't a good idea. An Instagram troll just found that out the hard way.

Earlier today, the actor and activist posted a T-shirt with Black women being quoted as saying, "F**k it, I'll do it," on his IG account, with his caption repeatedly saying, "over and over and over and over."

For some reason, one of Jesse's IG followers used the woke post as an opportunity to chime in and comment "all women really," to which Williams clapped back by saying, "I said Black."

Talk to 'em, Jesse! He knows what he said!

The IG post's location was marked Alabama in clear reference to Black women leading the way in powering Doug Jones' win over Roy Moore in the state's Senate race last night. An exit poll report by The Washington Post revealed that 98 percent of Black women voted for Jones in comparison to 63 percent of white women who voted for Moore.

So, you're damn right Jesse Williams is going to correct you for trying to change his words.

"F**k it, I'll do it" ... and Black women sure got the job done in Alabama. Everyone should go as hard for Black women as Jesse Williams just did.