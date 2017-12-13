Middle School Teacher's Aide Arrested For Soliciting Nude Photos And Requesting Sexual Acts From 13-Year-Old Girls

A middle school teacher’s aide in Tampa Florida was charged with four counts of obscene communication using computer/devices to solicit and lure children after police discovered he had inappropriate contact with two underage girls.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Quinton Bradford, 24, solicited explicit photos from the 13-year-old girls and even requested sexual acts to be performed; however they never occurred, reported the Bradenton Herald.

Bradford, who was a teacher’s aide at Buchanan Middle School, was arrested at school on Monday after authorities conducted an investigation for several months.

Detectives first began investigating Bradford when a school administrator contacted them about inappropriate photos of the teacher’s aide being circulated around the school. The images, which were taken from Bradford’s social media accounts, led detectives to search his Instagram messages, where they discovered he solicited and received sexually explicit photographs from the girls.

After he was arrested, Bradford was questioned by deputies, where he admitted to asking for the images even though he knew the girls were underage.

Bradford first direct messaged the girls on Instagram and complimented their looks as a way to gain their trust, according to detectives. Eventually, the conversation escalated to Bradford asking for nude photos and him telling of the victims he wanted to meet her so he could touch her and have sex with her, detectives said.

Detectives are not currently aware of any other victims, however, the sheriff’s office encourages anyone who may have been a victim or anyone with additional information to call the agency at (813)-247-8200.