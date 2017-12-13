Omarosa Says Reporter April Ryan Has A Personal Vendetta Against Her As Angela Rye And Robin Roberts Say 'Good Riddance' And 'Bye, Felicia'

After the sudden announcement of Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s departure from the White House, the opinions of political commentators and reporters have driven the former aide to go on the defensive.

When the both the White House and Omarosa claimed she resigned, White House correspondent April Ryan reported the different stories she heard from sources in the administration.

During an interview with Good Morning America, Omarosa said she and the chief of staff, John Kelly, had a "very candid conversation," and the atmosphere was positive. However, while speaking on CNN's "New Day," Ryan said her credible sources revealed that Kelly approached Omarosa on Tuesday evening at a White House Christmas Party.

"And she said sure, I want to have full access again. Full access meaning walk-in privileges any time into the Oval Office, being able to go in and out of meetings as per what she wants to do at any time," Ryan said.

According to Ryan, Kelly said no and Omarosa replied, "If I don't get it, all hell will break loose" or "there'll be a price to pay."

'"He said, 'OK, all hell is going to break loose.' And that's where it started. And apparently people heard it. She was allegedly vulgar, cursing," Ryan added.

During her interview on GMA, Omarosa said she feels Ryan has a "vendetta" against her.

"The assertion that I would do that in front of 600 guests at a Christmas party, and no one has reported that except for one individual who has a personal vendetta against me?" Omarosa said. "And so I have to tell you – completely false, unverified reporting. And John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised and as a result, I resigned and it will be taking place January 20."

Also on Good Morning America, Robin Roberts threw a perfect "Bye, Felicia" at Omarosa after she said she has a story to tell.