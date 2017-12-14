Mother Of Keaton Jones Says She Doesn't Know When He'll Return To School After Massive Backlash To Confederate Flag Posts

In the story of Tennessee middle-schooler Keaton Jones, whose video about bullying went viral and subsequently resulted in backlash against his parents, his family revealed they are unsure when the 11-year-old will be returning to school.

While appearing on This Morning , a British talk show, Keaton and his mother Kimberly said he has not been back to Horace Maynard Middle School in Maynardville, Tennessee, and he probably won’t be returning until after the holiday season, reported People .

Kimberly said that Keaton didn’t want to go back to school even “when the whole world wanted to come and eat lunch with him.”

“I’ve struggled anyway especially being this close to Christmas break, but after seeing how big it got, I mean it just seems like maybe we should let it die down a little bit before we made any decisions so that we could kind of have a reality of what life is gonna be like,” Kimberly added.

Keaton talked about how the situation has become worse at school.

“I actually haven’t been to school,” Keaton said of his bullies. “Why do you bully? What’s the point of it? It makes me feel awful.”

As Keaton’s story unfolded, photos of his mother with a Confederate Flag and photos of his estranged father with white supremacy tattoos have resulted in backlash against the family.

In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, Kimberly said the photos have tarnished the a situation that once made Keaton overwhelmed with joy.

“I mean, you know, yesterday, he was a hero. Yesterday, the world loved us. Today, the world hates us,” Kimberly Jones tearfully said. “And I'm trying to think that I was trying not to get caught up in the positives. We're not going to get caught up in the negatives.”