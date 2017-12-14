Man Arrested For Fatally Beating The Mother Of His Young Sons

A Louisiana man was arrested and faces murder charges after autopsy results revealed his girlfriend died in November as a result of blunt force trauma. In addition to the medical results, witnesses have alleged the victim was beaten by the suspect at least three times a week.

On Monday, Alex Sanders, 38, was arrested in connection to the death of Amy Cancienne, 37, who died on Nov 12. Sanders and Cancienne had been in a relationship for six years, and had two sons together. Cancienne also had four other children, reported NOLA.com.

Witnesses who spoke with the Kenner Police Department said Cancienne was last seen complaining of pain. They also said she ingested six packets of "BC powder" before laying down. She was later found unresponsive.

According to the autopsy, Cancienne's death was a homicide. The victim suffered internal bleeding from a laceration to her liver, 20 broken ribs, and bruising all over her face, head, arms and torso.

After Kenner police conducted a thorough investigation, they determined Sanders had allegedly physically abused Cancienne throughout their entire six-year relationship, reported the Advocate.

Sanders was arrested while still on parole for a 1996 conviction for attempted first degree murder as well as an aggravated battery conviction.

Witnesses who spoke to the police said the beatings Cancienne allegedly endured had significantly worsened over the past several weeks as Sanders accused her of cheating. Cancienne’s family said Sanders was also extremely possessive over her.

"It's been quite a few years since we've seen her because he wouldn't allow it," Doris Franklin, who helped raise Cancienne, told NOLA.com.

"I guess she knew that if she didn't do what he wanted her to do, he would beat her," Franklin added.

The day before Cancienne was reported dead, one witness reportedly heard Sanders "whipping her ass" in the backyard of their house. The unidentified woman said she heard Cancienne begging Sanders to stop. It is in this beating that investigators suspect Cancienne suffered the fatal injury to her liver, according to Lt. Brian McGregor, spokesman for the Kenner Police Department.