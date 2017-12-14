Police Search For Women Who Maced And Used A Stun Gun On A Victoria's Secret Employee While Robbing $1500 In Merchandise

Police in Louisiana are searching for a group of women who stole about $1,500 in merchandise from a Victoria's Secret and used mace and a stun gun during the heist.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the woman were caught on surveillance entering the store in Mandeville and began stealing items, reported WWLTV.

During the robbery, two store employees were sprayed with mace and one employee was shocked with the stun gun. Other customers in the store were coughing from the mace.

Police said the women left in a silver Honda sedan with a temporary license plate.

"This was a lot over the top," Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Stricker told WWLTV. "This is over and above your average shoplifting. They armed themselves. It fits an armed robbery and when we catch these individuals, that's what they'll be charged with."



According to authorities, all the suspects are African-American females who appeared to be in their 20s. Three were said to be light-skinned, two were dark-skinned and all were between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to to call the Mandeville Police department at (985) 626-9711.