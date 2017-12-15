Mom Of Five Learns She’s Pregnant With Quadruplets Due In A Month After Losing Home To Hurricane Harvey

After losing their home in Hurricane Harvey and being forced to move into an apartment complex with their five children, a family from Baytown, Texas, was shocked to learn they are expecting quadruplets.

Ruth Mochire and her husband, Joshua, had spent the month in Ruth's native home of Kenya when she learned she was pregnant. As a woman over 40, Ruth was shocked enough to know she was pregnant, reported KHOU.

"My foreman comes and tells me like, 'Ruth you can't go back, it shows that you are pregnant. And I was like, to be pregnant at this age, it's so odd to be over 40 years of age and be pregnant and mid-40s is, like, impossible,” Ruth told the local news station.

However, her shock only intensified when she and Joshua learned she was pregnant with four babies. Now, Ruth and her husband are now trying to figure out how they will support a family of 11, especially their current living situation.

"We have stuff everywhere in the house because we were trying as much as possible to move what we could save out,” Ruth told KHOU.

Ruth had preliminary testing at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston on Thursday to make sure the babies are healthy. Even after the delivery, the babies with remain in NICU for a month so doctors can monitor their progress.

"How do you go in, they take the babies out and then you leave the babies in the hospital and then you go home and come back, see them and then go home?" Ruth asked. "I know I can get through it, it's just going to be hard to think about it."

Members of Ruth’s church started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. They are also collecting donations for the family at 3175 S. Major Drive in Beaumont. Ruth says they need everything.