White Man Who Gunned Down Two New Mexico High School Students Was Obsessed With Columbine And White Supremacist Memes

Upon investigating the background of the man who fatally shot two high school students in New Mexico before turning the gun on himself, authorities have learned the 21-year-old had an online presence laden with white supremacy memes and pro-Trump sentiments.

On Dec. 7, William Edward Atchinson, 21, went to Aztec High School with a gun and opened fire, killing Casey Marquez and Francisco Fernandez. During the attack, Atchinson ended his own life, which was exactly how he planned, according to his suicide note.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, Atchinson left a thumb drive that held his suicide note, which read:

“If things go according to plan, today would be when I die. I go somewhere and gear up, then hold a class hostage and go apes**t, then blow my brains out ... work sucks, school sucks, life sucks. I just want out of this s**t.”

He also had an obsession with other school shooters, specifically the shooters of Columbine, which Atchinson commonly referred to as “LOLumbine.”

In many of the alt-right forums he belonged to online, he'd often post memes about school shootings and lengthy comments worshiping Donald Trump. Although he felt he had a place in these groups, he was reported and banned from one of the sites after being labeled a "troll."

In a review for a video game, Atchinson lamented the game was “highly offensive for featuring mass murder against your own race.” In another review he wrote:

"How am I supposed to function in this world? Wherever I go, I see degeneracy. Pointless materialism, hedonism, sexual decay, dirty n*****s who do nothing but slowly break down this society etc. it’s fucking everywhere. No way to escape it, 99% of people are part of it and whatever I do I am confronted with the death of the West. Go to the store and buy groceries in peace? Nope, here’s a group of LGBT liberal filth in line with you. And there’s a n****r family with 10 kids over there. And a Finn too, but he’s overweight as f**k and he’s buying alcohol and s**t junk food. F**king fantastic.

"I used to think that this was a phase and we’d get over it, but I have now come to realize that I was born into a literal dystopia."