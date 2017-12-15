Uber Driver Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old Passenger Who Was Dropped Off With Her Pants Around Her Ankles

An Uber driver in Atlanta was arrested Thursday and faces rape charges after an intoxicated 16-year-old girl reported she was sexually attacked during her ride.

Abdoulie Jagne, 58, of College Park, was identified as driver after police questioned the victim’s friend, who ordered the car, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When the unidentified girl was dropped off at an apartment complex, she began knocking on doors with her pants still around her ankles. She told witnesses she was raped by her Uber driver and she was transported to a local hospital for examining.

While at the hospital, the victim told police she was out drinking with friends when someone called her an Uber to get home. Once police investigated the drive analytics and cross referenced them with the victim’s account, they were able to make an arrest.

“The information provided by the company of Uber does corroborate the victim’s story," Pihera told CBS 46. "We know that the trip from the bar to the apartment complex should have taken a specific amount time, but the trip data indicated that it took a much longer amount of time to complete.”

Uber officials said Jagne had been with the company for a couple of months and released a statement:

“What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time. This driver has been permanently removed from the app."

Uber officials have been working with police in the ongoing investigation.

Jagne was booked into the Gwinnett County jail Thursday.