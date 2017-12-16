Cause Of Death Revealed In Horrific Fire That Killed A Young Mother And Her Two Little Daughters

The official cause of death of a Baltimore mother and her two children has been revealed.

On Friday (December 15), Baltimore City Fire officials say the trio passed from thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Wednesday, firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to a fire at the 700 block of E. Cold Spring Lane in the Richnor Springs neighborhood. Blair Skinner, the department spokeswoman, says they found heavy smoke and first coming from the first and second floors of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 4-year-old Layla Mullen, 5-year-old Amani Mullen and 26-year-old single mother Alicia Evans all perished.

