Real Friends: Barack Obama And Prince Harry Share A Laugh In BBC Interview Preview

"Do I need a British accent?" Obama asks.

Published Yesterday

It’s no secret that Barack Obama and Prince Harry are buds.

The two have been spotted together numerous times, mostly at sporting events, however we haven’t heard much conversation between the two.

That’s what makes an upcoming, four-part series interview featuring Harry interviewing Barack so exciting. BBC Radio 4 recently announced that the series, which was recorded in Toronto during September’s Invictus Games, will be released on December 27.

We’re also getting a sneak peak of the moments before the interview started.

After Prince Harry explained his editorial process, the 44th President of the United States interrupted, “Do I need a British accent?” to which they both laughed and Harry responds, “not at all” and warns Barack he’ll get “the face” if there are any long pauses between answers.

According to the Kensington Palace Twitter account, the conversation between the two will include his post-presidential life activities, training the next generation of leadership through his foundation and more.

See the short segment between Barack and Harry above.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: The Obama Foundation via Getty Images)

