Real Friends: Barack Obama And Prince Harry Share A Laugh In BBC Interview Preview

It’s no secret that Barack Obama and Prince Harry are buds.
The two have been spotted together numerous times, mostly at sporting events, however we haven’t heard much conversation between the two.
That’s what makes an upcoming, four-part series interview featuring Harry interviewing Barack so exciting. BBC Radio 4 recently announced that the series, which was recorded in Toronto during September’s Invictus Games, will be released on December 27.
We’re also getting a sneak peak of the moments before the interview started.
Here is a sneak preview of when @BarackObama met Prince Harry for the interview. Listen to the full interview on 27th December on @BBCr4today. pic.twitter.com/p5I1dUdyhx— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 17, 2017
After Prince Harry explained his editorial process, the 44th President of the United States interrupted, “Do I need a British accent?” to which they both laughed and Harry responds, “not at all” and warns Barack he’ll get “the face” if there are any long pauses between answers.
According to the Kensington Palace Twitter account, the conversation between the two will include his post-presidential life activities, training the next generation of leadership through his foundation and more.
See the short segment between Barack and Harry above.
(Photo: The Obama Foundation via Getty Images)
