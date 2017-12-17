Real Friends: Barack Obama And Prince Harry Share A Laugh In BBC Interview Preview

It’s no secret that Barack Obama and Prince Harry are buds.

The two have been spotted together numerous times, mostly at sporting events, however we haven’t heard much conversation between the two.

That’s what makes an upcoming, four-part series interview featuring Harry interviewing Barack so exciting. BBC Radio 4 recently announced that the series, which was recorded in Toronto during September’s Invictus Games, will be released on December 27.

We’re also getting a sneak peak of the moments before the interview started.