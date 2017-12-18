Man Sentenced To 52 Years For Beheading His Wife In Front Of Their Two Young Children Then Placing Her Head In The Freezer

A Texas man was sentenced to 52 years in state prison on Friday after pleading guilty to stabbing his wife to death, beheading her, then placing her head in the family freezer.

David Dauzat, 24, pleaded guilty to killing Natasha Dauzat, 21, at the couple’s mobile home on Aug. 25, 2016. During the killing, Natasha’s two children, ages one and two, were present. The kids were not harmed during the incident, reported KWTX.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Michael Jarrett said Dauzat took a plea deal because Natasha Dauzat’s family requested they avoid trial for the sake of the children.

“They didn’t want to put the children through a trial and have them relive those memories,” Jarrett KWTX.

On the morning of the killing, McLennan officers were called to the couple’s home after Davind Dauzat’s brother requested they conduct a welfare check. The unidentified brother “was concerned about…Davie’s well-being and wanted officers to locate and speak with Davie,” police said in a press release.

When a responding officer arrived to the scene, he spoke with David and Natasha Dauzat outside the trailer.

“There was no indication from Natasha or Davie that either of them was in distress or in need of police intervention at that time. They both appeared calm and expressed their curiosity why the police were there,” police told KWTX.

Two hours later, David Dauzat’s brother called police again and said David told him that “he killed his girlfriend,” police said.

Officers went back to the home, set up a perimeter around the park, and evacuated other residents from the area. They eventually detained David Dauzat, who appeared to have blood on his clothes.

Authorities took custody of the couple’s two children, who were later turned over to a relative.