27-Year-Old Man Gets Caught In Car With 11-Year-Old Female Relative And Admits To 'Dating,' 'Touching' and 'Kissing' The Girl

After admitting to engaging in a “dating relationship” with an 11-year-old girl, a 27-year-old New Jersey man was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

Euno Roque-Guerrero, of Atco, could also face possible deportation after completing his prison sentence, although it is unknown to which country he may be deported to, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

In July, Roque-Guerrero first pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, reported the Courier Post.

He was first arrested in February when police found him and the unidentified 11-year-old girl in a parked car behind a shopping center just before midnight. When police questioned Roque-Guerrero, he admitted to kissing the girl and touching her buttocks, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, Roque-Guerrero answered yes when police asked if he was related to the girl and if they were dating.

Roque-Guerrero “said they were in the car at the parking lot because they couldn’t go to their homes because of their age difference,” the prosecutor’s office said.

As part of his sentence, Roque-Guerrero is subject to lifetime supervision under Megan’s Law and must forfeit his pharmacy technician registration, the prosecutor’s office said.