Bronx Teen Who Says He 'Just Snapped' When He Fatally Stabbed A Classmate Is Now Suing School System For Not Stopping His Alleged Bullies

The Bronx teenager currently awaiting trial for manslaughter in the stabbing death of his 15-year-old classmate said he “snapped” on the day of the attack.

18-year-old Abel Cedeno spoke exclusively with ABC 7 NY about the events leading up the fatal stabbing of Matthew McCree.

The sit down interview occurred on Monday, the same day his civil attorney filed a notice of claim that a civil suit is being filed against the New York City school system.

Cedeno and his family plan to file the suit because they believe the tragedy could have been prevented had the school taken more action against the alleged bullying of Cedeno. According to Cedeno, he started getting bullied about his sexuality in sixth grade and the taunting continued for years until he brought a knife to school at the start of his senior year.

"That day, I tried to walk away," he told Eyewitness News. "I was near the entrance to the classroom and they continued to throw stuff. The class was very rowdy and loudness and everything. I just snapped. I started screaming and screaming."