Bronx Teen Who Says He 'Just Snapped' When He Fatally Stabbed A Classmate Is Now Suing School System For Not Stopping His Alleged Bullies

The Bronx teenager currently awaiting trial for manslaughter in the stabbing death of his 15-year-old classmate said he “snapped” on the day of the attack.
18-year-old Abel Cedeno spoke exclusively with ABC 7 NY about the events leading up the fatal stabbing of Matthew McCree.
The sit down interview occurred on Monday, the same day his civil attorney filed a notice of claim that a civil suit is being filed against the New York City school system.
Cedeno and his family plan to file the suit because they believe the tragedy could have been prevented had the school taken more action against the alleged bullying of Cedeno. According to Cedeno, he started getting bullied about his sexuality in sixth grade and the taunting continued for years until he brought a knife to school at the start of his senior year.
"That day, I tried to walk away," he told Eyewitness News. "I was near the entrance to the classroom and they continued to throw stuff. The class was very rowdy and loudness and everything. I just snapped. I started screaming and screaming."
McCree was stabbed to death while another 16-year-old, Ariane Laboy, was wounded.
Cedeno said he was taunted for the way he looked and his sexual orientation.
"They used derogatory terms," he said. "'He's a f****t' or 'He is gay because he is growing out his hair and has a high-pitched voice.'"
Cedeno said the bullying became so bad he even attempted suicide.
"I tried to overdose on some pills, but the next day I woke up," he told the local news station. "I didn't want to be surrounded by those kids. Whenever I went to school, I felt trapped. Like I was put in a cage with a whole bunch of animals."
Cedeno was released after a judge reduced his bail and is awaiting trial.
Matthew McCree's mother is furious Cedeno was freed.
"I'm pissed the hell off," Louna Dennis told ABC 7. "I'm pissed. He gets to go home with his family for Christmas. My son is in a fricking cemetery. Fricking in the dirt. And he gets to go home to his family? I'm pissed the hell off and, at this point, I feel like the system is failing me."
