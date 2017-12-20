Woman Arrested For Driving Over Another Shopper And Smashing Out Her Car Windows With A Baseball Bat During Mall Parking Space Dispute

A Houston woman is accused of attacking another woman with a baseball bat in the parking lot during a fight over a parking spot in the Houston Premium Outlets in Cypress, Texas.

Ruthann Ezell, 37, went before a judge Monday morning for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is accused of getting angry at a woman who allegedly blocked her from leaving her parking spot while waiting for another space, reported ABC 13.

Investigators say Ezell then slammed her car into the other vehicle, got out of her car, grabbed the bat and smashed the woman's rear windshield, according to KHOU.

Ezell then swung at the other woman with the bat, said police.

After the encounter with the bat, Ezell got back in her car, put it in reverse and ran over the other woman, briefly pinning her between two vehicles. Ezell then left the scene and was arrested at her home after eyewitnesses reported her license plate information to Precinct Four deputy constables.

Ezell was booked in the Harris County Jail, where she remains on a $30,000 bond.

The other woman, who remains unidentified, is OK with minor injuries to her legs.