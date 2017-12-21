City Manager Of Town Named White Settlement Allegedly Called Residents "White Trash N*****s" But Isn't Getting Fired

A white city manager of a Texas town bizarrely named White Settlement will keep his job after being accused of repeatedly using the n-word to refer to residents of the city.

Jeff James became the city manager of the city of White Settlement in June of this year after working for the city for nearly 10 years. In the six months that James has been leading the city, his actions in private meetings were called into question by the city’s former fire chief, reported KXAS-TV.

That fire chief, Russell Shelley, says the city manager used the n-word several times in a meeting to broadly describe people who live in White Settlement.

Over the weekend, Shelley wrote a letter stating that James described residents as "white trash n*****s" during a meeting they'd held earlier this year. Shelley alleged the city manager was frustrated that the White Settlement residents didn't appreciate how hard he worked for the town, reported the Daily Mail.

On Monday night, city council members met in an open hearing for nearly an hour to discuss the accusation against James. As a result of the meeting, it was decided that James will remain in his position. James refused to fully address the allegations.

"If I get into this, it's two wrongs don't make a right," James said after council members announced their decision. "I am not going to justify any of this."

More than two dozen city employees and residents attended the meeting and showed support for the city manager.

"As far as I know, and as far as I'm concerned, it's over for now," Mayor Ronald White told KXAS-TV. "I don't know that it wouldn't come up again, but I don't think so."

James expressed gratitude to the people who showed up.

"I feel blessed that all these people were here today came out, and I really appreciate the show of confidence, and I'm happy to be the city manager of the city of White Settlement," James told KXAS-TV.

The former fire chief, who resigned after three months on the job, says he's disappointed the city won't investigate his claim.