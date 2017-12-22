Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting His Girlfriend, Who Was 3 Months Pregnant, During A Heated Argument

A Staten Island woman, who was about three months pregnant, was shot and killed on Thursday after getting into a heated argument with her boyfriend.

Police arrived at a Port Richmond apartment just after midnight and found Bridget Shenk, 35, with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene, reported PIX 11.

Shenk’s boyfriend, Keith Jackson, 42, was arrested on the scene by police, who found a .40-caliber handgun and a .40-caliber shell casing at the scene.

According to the victim’s mother, Jackson was the father of Shenk’s unborn child and he was not very happy about it.

"She always wanted a child. He didn't want a child. When they found out she was pregnant, she was so excited. I went with her on Monday to the doctor," Shenk’s mother, Dorothy McLeod, told PIX11.

On the night of the shooting, Shenk and her boyfriend were fighting when Jackson allegedly shot the victim in the second floor hallway of the apartment. After being shot, Shenk stumbled into her apartment, where she collapsed, reported New York Daily News.

A neighbor, who called 911 after the shooting, told reporters that she spoke to Shenk on the Wednesday before the shooting. The neighbor said Shenk was to become a mom.

"We were just talking to each other in the hallway," Ivory said. "We were just talking about the gas and I asked her how's the baby coming along. She was very happy about it.”

Police had to report to the couple’s home on three previous occasions for domestic arguments, according to the Daily News.

McLeod said she spoke to her daughter Wednesday night, and no problems were mentioned. She also said she didn’t know of any domestic violence issues between the couple.

Jackson was taken into custody and faces charges of murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm, police said.