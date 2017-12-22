Mother Arrested After Allegedly Texting Photos Of A Knife Pointed At Her 3-Month-Old And With A Cord Around Its Neck

A Mississippi mother was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after allegedly sending photos of her infant with a cord wrapped around its neck.

Santangela Turner, 26, turned herself into the Jones County Sheriff's Department, where she was arrested on Monday. A warrant was issued for Turner's arrest on charges of felonious child abuse, reported the Clarion Ledger.

The police department was notified of the alleged abuse after receiving a report from Child Protective Services, who received complaints from a witness who texted with Turner.

According to the unnamed witness, Turner sent a text which said she had choked her 3-month-old infant with a car charger and left her in the woods next to her apartment complex. The witness also said Turner texted pictures which showed a white cord around the infant’s neck.

Other pictures allegedly showed Turner pulling the cord and the infant crying, as well as a picture of the baby lying on her back and a knife pointed at the baby’s neck.

On Tuesday, a judge set Turner's bond at $10,000 and ordered her to stay away from her infant and other child.



During the initial hearing, Turner's family said she suffers from postpartum depression and is currently seeking help, reported Fox 23.