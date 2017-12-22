Woman Arrested For Killing Young Mom And Kidnapping Her 6-Week-Old Infant After Suffering A Miscarriage

A Texas woman is accused of stabbing a woman and taking her newborn baby after suffering a miscarriage of her own.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old found his aunt, 33-year-old Carolina Flores, dead from multiple stab wounds in their Houston apartment, reported KPRC-TV.

After the unidentified teen called police, they realized Flores’ six-week-old baby, Shamali Flores, was missing. Police then issued an Amber Alert around 4:30 p.m.

Early Thursday morning, Shamali was found after a witness reported seeing a suspicious man and woman holding a newborn at an apartment complex. The witness said the couple was attempting to leave the baby in the area.

Shamali was taken to the hospital and found to be healthy. There were no signs of abuse or injury, according to police.

That same day, police arrested 28-year-old Erika J. Miranda-Alvarez on charges of capital murder. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo say they believe Miranda-Alvarez killed Carolina Flores and kidnapped the infant in an effort to hide her miscarriage from her boyfriend and family.

“She was pregnant; she was due in January. She lost the baby; she did not share the fact that she lost her baby with anyone,” Acevedo said at a news conference.

Miranda-Alvarez's boyfriend has not been charged, but he is under investigation.

Carolina Flores — who moved to the U.S. from Honduras five years ago — had two other children, ages 7 and 17. Child Protective Services officials told KPRC those children are in the care of family members.